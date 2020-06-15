Brooke Evers Lets It All Hang Out In A Plunging Bathing Suit At The Beach

Brooke Evers took to her Instagram account to share yet another racy pic with her adoring fans on Monday morning. The Australian model enjoyed the beach while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Brooke looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a colorful bathing suit. The skimpy garment flashed her muscular arms and shoulders. It also featured a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The swimwear tied around her flat tummy and showed off her impressive abs in the process. It was also cut high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the shot as well. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck.

Brooke stood on a white sand beach as she placed one hand at her side. The other rested at her waist as she pushed her hip out. She closed her eyes and tilted her head towards the sky while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a gorgeous ocean scene and a cloudy blue sky could be seen.

Brooke wore her long, blond hair in loose strands. She styled the golden locks in curls that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, and chin. She appeared to complete the glam look with pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her full lips.

Brooke’s 613,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the photo. The post garnered more than 5,900 likes within the first nine hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Most beautiful lady in Australia,” one follower declared.

“Goodness gracious!” another stated.

“Absolutely stunningggg,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow you look lovely,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her gym-honed curves in racy outfits. She’s been known to rock tiny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a strappy purple bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 250 comments.