Natasha Oakley Goes Unbuttoned & Braless In White Silk Shirt

Natasha Oakley stunned in a sensual outfit that she posted on Instagram today. She rocked a white silk blouse and bodycon skirt that hugged her enviable curves and had her fans racing to view the snap.

The model recently took to social media to share a sexy snap after a day of shooting. She celebrated her curves in a coordinated outfit that was both elegant and sexy. Adding to the risqué factor, Natasha went braless and showed off major skin in the sophisticated ensemble.

The entrepreneur looked absolutely stunning in an outfit that could double as workwear. She did not wear anything beneath her white silk shirt with a broad collar. The long-sleeved blouse had flared cuffs and seemed to skim closely to her arms. Natasha left the buttons undone and flaunted her fabulous cleavage, much to the delight of her fans.

Natasha teamed the blouse with a figure-hugging bodycon skirt that made a statement. The skintight skirt clung to her hips and thighs as she posed for the camera.

The model wore her hair in a middle-part and allowed her tresses to fall down her shoulders and back in soft, loose waves. She appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup to polish off her look.

In her caption, Natasha revealed that she had spent the day at the studio and the background attested to this. She posed in front of a tall light, a black reflector, and a white backdrop.

The 29-year-old designer struck a killer pose for the lens. She angled her hips, put her hand on her waist while folding her right arm over her midriff. She slightly turned her face to the side and gazed provocatively at the camera.

Natasha’s fans loved the pics and streamed to the comments section to air their views. While the majority simply posted heart, flame, or other emoji, some took the opportunity to wax lyrical.

“Love your hair like that,” one fan raved about Natasha’s casually messy locks.

Another follower mentioned Natasha’s country of origin.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” they gushed.

A third Instagram user paid Natasha a stream of compliments.

“Gorgeous eyes, gorgeous lady, gorgeous heart,” they praised.

Natasha has a solid fan base of over 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone. She regularly updates her social media pages with new content to keep her fans interested. Her strategy seems to be working as the image has already received over 10,000 likes in the short time since it went live. It appears as if her followers love to engage with her.

Of course, some were looking forward to Natasha’s mysterious comment that something was coming soon.