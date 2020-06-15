Samantha Rayner Flashes Her Insane Curves In A See-Through White Cupped Dress On Instagram

Samantha Rayner went full bombshell for her most recent Instagram pic on Monday morning. The gorgeous model put her insane curves in the spotlight as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Samantha looked smoking hot as she rocked a stunning see-through white cupped dress. The gown boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a racy neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The garment also clung tightly to her petite waist and curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs. The sheer material allowed fans to get a peek at her high-waisted white panties underneath.

She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a small handbag slung over her shoulder. She also rocked some clear sandals and carried a glass of white wine in her hand.

Samantha posed with one knee bent. She had one hand at her side as she held the glass with her other. She pushed her hip out slightly and wore a serious expression on her face.

Samantha had her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long strands in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She had one side of her mane pinned back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The application included mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She accentuated her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Samantha’s 706,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first six hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 180 messages during that time.

“Super honey,” one follower stated.

“Your that hot like wow,” another wrote.

“That’s a beautiful dress,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow.. you are so so so beautiful,” a forth person declared.

The model has been known to showcase her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tiny tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha recently delighted her followers when she posed in a teal lace lingerie set. To date, that pic has earned more than 34,000 likes and over 290 comments.