Kourtney Reppert Is An ‘American Girl’ In Sexy Zip-Up Swimsuit

Kourtney Reppert wowed fans with another scandalous Instagram snap that was added to her feed moments ago. The sizzling shot served as the perfect Monday morning treat for her 1.5 million followers.

The brand-new upload captured the model posed on a beach. Kourtney did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like she was somewhere warm. She struck a sexy pose on the shore of a beach where the sand was wet, and the water was a few inches behind her. An abundant amount of sunlight spilled over Kourtney’s figure and helped illuminate her allover glow.

The model sat in the sand, leaning most of her weight on her hands, which were placed behind her. She extended her right leg in front of her and bent the opposite leg at her knee. The babe arched her back slightly and put on a busty display for the camera in some seriously sexy swimwear.

Kourtney opted for a bright red swimsuit that looked similar to a piece from Baywatch. The swimwear was tight on her figure and boasted a zipper in its middle that she wore partly down, exposing a great look at her voluptuous cleavage. Its mid-size straps fit snug in her slender arms, but they were partially covered by her long, blond curls.

The swimsuit highlighted Kourtney’s tiny midsection and waist, and its dangerously high cut left her fit legs in full view. The model went barefoot for the photo op, and her feet were covered in wet sand. In her caption, she kept things simple and referred to herself as an “American girl.” She added an American flag emoji to the end of her words.

Kourtney styled her long, blond locks with a few loose waves, and her bangs swept across her forehead. The babe’s beach-chic look still called for a bombshell application of makeup that appeared to be eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a light pink gloss.

Fans have not been shy about showering the swimsuit-clad post with the praise that it deserves. In a matter of minutes, 671 fans double-tapped the image, and over 50 have left comments for the model — most of Kourtney’s fans included emoji in their posts.

“The most stunning and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one fan gushed with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Pamela Anderson vibes,” a second social media user pointed out.

“Kourtney all American girl next door type,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Gorgeous….So Hottiee Babe,” a fourth chimed in.

A few more kept their comments short and simple by calling her “beautiful” and “sexy.”