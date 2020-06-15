Nikki And Brie Bella Want To Film Their Upcoming Births As Part Of ‘Total Bellas’

The sisters said they wouldn't be shocked if they go into labor on the same day.

Nikki and Brie Bella are willing to put it all out there. The sisters, who are both expecting, recently told Entertainment Tonight that they’re interested in filming their births for their reality show, Total Bellas. The sisters also explained that, because of the coronavirus, the circumstances around the birth plans were still changing frequently. For Nikki, that means her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev may have to do the filming.

“I still want to film the experience. That’s the plan as of now. Things are changing weekly due to COVID-19. As of now, only Artem can be in there so Artem would have to film,” Nikki explained.

She continued, saying that she wants her sister to be present for the birth.

“I really want Brie in there with me, and I’m hoping we can bring a Total Bellas producer so Brie and Artem can be in the moment with me and not worry about filming,” Nikki said.

Nikki said that she knows she has to follow the rules of her state, but said that that’s how the birth would go in an ideal world. She said she wanted the producer and her close family to introduce the baby to the world.

Brie echoed her sister’s thoughts, saying that she would also like to film her birth, just as she did when her daughter Birdie was born in 2017. She also said that she’s hoping to have a natural birth this time around.

“I want to film this because I want to see if it will be the same or different. As of right now, my fingers are crossed that I have a natural birth and go into labor naturally, but if not, I’ll have another C-section,” Brie said.

She said that she’s told the cameras they’re welcome to film. If not, she said she’ll have a doctor film the whole thing on an iPhone. In their interview, the twins also said that they wouldn’t be shocked if they went into labor on the same day.

In January, the twin sisters announced that they were both expecting and that they were due less than two weeks apart. Nikki is currently expecting her first, while this will be Brie’s second. Just recently, Nikki revealed that she’s expecting a boy. The news came in the form of gender reveal on the most recent episode of Total Bellas. During the episode, Nikki smashed open a pinata, and blue confetti flew out. Nikki also posted the announcement on Instagram.