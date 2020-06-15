Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Toned Bod In A Tiny Black Top & Skintight Orange Shorts

Ana Cheri stunned in a skimpy outfit for her most recent Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The fitness model slayed as she encouraged her fans to follow her on her fitness account for tons of workout motivation.

In the sexy shot, Ana looked drop dead gorgeous in a tiny black top. The shirt featured thin straps that showcased her muscular shoulders and arms. The garment also boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted orange shorts. The bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and round booty, while accentuating her tiny waist in the process. The shorts also exposed her killer legs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs as well. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a gold necklace.

Ana sat on a table in front of multiple windows. She had one knee bent and both of her arms at her sides while wearing a huge smile on her face. In the background of the shot, a white couch can be seen as sunlight streamed into the room.

Ana wore her dark hair parted in the middle. She styled the long locks in loose, straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with glossy pink lips.

Ana’s over 12.6 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 35,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the pic.

“So obsessed with these shorts,” one follower stated.

“I am truly smitten by you,” declared another.

“So freaking gorgeous Ana,” a third social media user wrote.

“You re more beautiful than you think,” a fourth person commented.

The model is known for showing off her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana slayed in a stunning emerald green lingerie set. To date, that photo has racked up more than 203,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.