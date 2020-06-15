Veronica Bielik Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Black Bikini

Veronica Bielik was all smiles in her latest Instagram share. The Polish model took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her curves in a sexy bikini while she sailed the waters near Croatia.

Veronica’s post consisted of three photos that featured her wearing a sexy black bikini that looked like it was made for her body. She appeared to be standing on a sailboat with the coastline behind her.

The popular influencer’s two-piece swimsuit had gold ring details that gave it a chic vibe. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups that showcased her cleavage and flashed a tiny bit of underboob. The bottoms were a low-rise style that showed off her trim tummy.

In the first snap, Veronica faced the camera. The sun was in front of her, causing her smooth skin to glow. She wore a huge smile across her face as she flaunted her smoking hot body in the bathing suit. Her hands were near her hips, drawing the eye to her hourglass shape and toned thighs.

The second image was similar to the first, but it was taken closer to Veronica, giving her fans a better look at the her swimsuit as well as her body. She stood in front of a white sail, which made her tan skin pop.

The model showed off her flat abs and voluptuous chest in the third picture, which captured her from a side angle. The sexy curve of her booty and her toned thighs were also prominent. Her long, wavy hair blew in the wind as she tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms and smiled at the camera.

In the post’s caption, Veronica indicated that she felt at home in the water. She also mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova, while tagging the photographer.

Many of her 2.9 million followers took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“And wow I can see the happiness on your face, that beautiful smile says it all Hope you are enjoying Croatia Keep enjoying and post some more stunning pictures Happy Monday!!” one admirer wrote.

“Looking great in that bikini! Love that smile!” commented a second Instagram user.

“An absolutely example of perfect beauty,” gushed a third fan.

“Holy moly! Simply gorgeous and amazing girl!!” a fourth comment read.

Veronica certainly knows how to work the camera. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a video that featured her wearing a skintight dress while she took a stroll outside.