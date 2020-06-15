Eva Quiala Showcases Her Bodacious Curves In A White Bikini While On A Boat

Eva Quiala sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with a new set of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

The multi-slide upload included a total of five photos that were taken yesterday while the model enjoyed a relaxing day out on a boat. A majority of the snaps captured Eva sitting up on the metal rail around the vessel with her round booty hanging out over the water. She tilted her head back to bask in the sun while her long, ombre tresses cascaded behind her back in loose waves. The final image of the upload saw the model with her feet planted firmly on the deck of boat while standing with her back to the camera and taking in the gorgeous view around her.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear and Eva’s certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation opted for a risque white two-piece from The Bikini Block that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her bodacious bronzed physique.

Eva sent pulses racing in her minuscule swimwear, which included a halter-style top that showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It had tiny, triangle-shaped cups that teased her audience with a glimpse of sideboob as she sat precariously on the edge of the boat, but that was just the beginning of the model’s racy showing of skin. The matching bikini bottoms boasted a scandalous thong style that left Eva’s pert derriere and sculpted legs almost completely bare. It also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on the stunner’s hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Eva did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there swimwear look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her endless curves. She did, however, seem to have added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The simple application looked to include a dusting of red blush and mascara.

Fans were quick to shower the steamy new addition to Eva’s Instagram page with love. The snaps have been awarded more than 13,000 likes and nearly 200 comments after just three hours of going live.

“You look so amazing,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” quipped another fan.

“Every pic is better than the other…you look absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Simply incredible,” added a fourth follower.

Eva has been keeping her 1.2 million Instagram followers entertained with a number of scanty swimwear looks lately. Last week, the model showcased her enviable physique again in a sexy string bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The look proved to be another hit, earning over 18,000 likes and 316 comments to date.