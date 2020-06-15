Vegan Model Anais Zanotti Showcases Cleavage & Muscles In Bikini And Shares Skydiving Pics

Anais Zanotti flaunted her incredible figure when she recently took to Instagram. She stunned her fans with her amazing curves in a bikini that clung to her voluptuous curves.

Anais posted a multi-pic post that showed off her frame in a bikini as well as a skydiving suit. The model looked great in both outfits and shared her passion for skydiving with her fans in her caption.

In the first pic, the certified fitness instructor showcased her incredible body. Anais’ strong, feminine frame looked exquisite in the tiny orange bikini. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the swimsuit that fastened behind her neck in a halter neck style.

She teamed the bikini with its matching bottoms which clung to her slim hips. Of course, the top and bottoms allowed her to show off her ripped abs and shapely waist.

Anais wore her hair in a side-part and allowed it to tumble over her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing some makeup to highlight her eyes and lips.

The 34-year-old posed on a bench over a body of still water. She balanced herself on one arm while placing the other hand on of top her head. Her fans were treated to her bulging triceps and shoulder muscles. In the background, reeds formed a stunning backdrop.

The following snap showed Anais posing with her fellow skydivers. Her husband posed next to her and smiled proudly. She gave the thumbs-up sign while flashing her bounteous cleavage. The final photo also showed Anais with the same skydiving crowd.

In her caption, Anais shared that she had been skydiving the previous day. Anais also told her newer fans that she has over 12 years’ experience as a skydiver and has over 1,500 jumps to her credit. She told them that jumping helped her to relax and she found it peaceful.

On a personal note, Anais revealed that she met her husband while skydiving. At the time that their paths crossed, he had been her instructor.

Her fans loved the info and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“You are such a stunning beauty,” one fan complimented Anais.

Another follower felt a pang of envy after Anais shared her photos.

“Omg are you skydiving?!?! Jealous!” they teased.

A third Instagram user found that they had a lot in common with Anais.

“Amazing and it does the same for me! Releases stress and anxiety for me! Blue skies! Glad you got back up in the air! Probably feel like a new person! I jumped yesterday too! Enjoy your day,” they raved.