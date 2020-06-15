Donald Trump’s Disapproval Rating Edges Up Further, Approval Slides In Latest FiveThirtyEight Updates

Polling that breaks down Donald Trump’s approval and disapproval ratings continue to slide in unfavorable directions for the current president. The site FiveThirtyEight has released a new set of numbers and these look even worse for Trump than they did just a couple of weeks ago.

Monday morning, the site shared via Twitter that Trump’s disapproval rating has now hit 54.9 percent. That is nearly a percentage point worse than where it sat on June 2. That early June number was the worst disapproval rating any modern president had ever had at this stage of their first term.

Utilizing the same metrics, Trump’s approval rating has also shifted in a way that reflects poorly on him. At the beginning of June, FiveThirtyEight’s tabulations put the president at an approval rating of 42.7 percent. Now, it’s down to 40.8.

The site also graphs how Trump’s approval and disapproval numbers compare to past presidents going back to Harry S. Truman. For this date in each president’s first term, 1,243 days after the inauguration, Trump’s approval is higher than only George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Truman. He is seemingly tied with Gerald Ford.

In looking at disapproval ratings for this date in each presidency, Trump is now tied with George H.W. Bush. His disapproval percentage is higher than every other former president being tracked.

The site also calculates the net approval ratings and compares Trump’s to each of these former presidents. Trump is currently at a negative 14.1 percent net approval, which is better at this stage of his term only in comparison to George H.W. Bush’s.

In fact, the only other presidents who had a negative net approval at this stage were Carter and Truman.

These latest tallies likely are not ones that the current president will be touting. In fact, there are a number of different polls conducted in recent days that do not tell the story that Trump would like to be broadcasting heading into a big election.

For example, a poll released on Sunday showed that presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden is statistically tied with Trump in the state of Arkansas.

The current president has a negative net approval rating in Arkansas at this point as well. Trump easily won that state against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The president has less than five months to improve upon these numbers before the 2020 presidential election. CNN detailed that these current approval, disapproval, and net approval ratings do signal trouble for his re-election chances. However, Trump has defied the odds before and his base of support is not about to count him out yet.