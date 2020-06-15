Rebekah Jones: Who Is Florida Data Scientist Who Launched Own COVID-19 Dashboard After Being Fired?

After being ousted in May from her role at the Florida Department of Health for refusing to manipulate data in the state’s COVID-19 data portal, Rebekah Jones has created an independent database to track COVID-19 cases in the state, per NPR. Jones’ new database, Florida COVID Action, shares a similar interface to the one she helped create as a geographic information system manager with the Department of Health. However, there are several key differences that paint a much different picture of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida’s state government is progressing through a phased reopening of businesses, with all of its counties other than Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach currently in Phase 2. The second phase saw bars, movie theaters and other entertainment venues reopen at limited capacity, among other reopenings. However, Jones’ dashboard reveals that only two of the state’s 67 counties meet the standards required to continue easing restrictions. Florida’s daily cases have begun to rise again, and the state’s 73,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths are continuing to grow.

Jones Refusal To Alter Data Caused Her To Lose Her Job

The end of Jones’ time with the Department of Health began when she was given the role of building a website that would track COVID-19 cases in the state. The site worked well, becoming a go-to source for information on the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. However, issues arose when the information revealed did not match the projections of Florida’s government. Jones told NPR it was a “report card” the site assigned to each county based on readiness to reopen that caused the friction.

“When I went to show them what the report card would say for each county, among other things, they asked me to delete the report card because it showed that no counties, pretty much, were ready for reopening. And they didn’t want to draw attention to that.”

Jones went on to say that a higher ranking member of the Department of Health requested that she alter the data she had gathered. The primary manipulation would see her lower the positivity rating of tests carried out in Florida from 18 percent to 10 percent. The 10-percent threshold would mean that the state has met its criteria to begin reopening.

After refusing to do that and other requests to manipulate data, Jones was fired on May 18. While the Department of Health did not comment on her firing, a representative of Florida Governor Ron De Santis said Jones “exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the department.”

Jones Says Florida Is Still Manipulating Its COVID-19 Data

Florida COVID Action / Courtesy Photo

With the site she helped create for the Department of Health still in operation, Jones has pointed to several aspects of the tracker creates a misleading perspective of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida. The state’s tracker currently says that there are 1.3 million “total people tested” in Florida and 73,500 of those tests have been positive. This gives Florida an “overall percent positive” rate of 5.4 percent. Jones says that these statistics have been manipulated.

She told NPR that the state’s data counts a person’s positive test only a single time, regardless of how many times they test positive. However, if someone were to test negative, each test they have taken would be counted in the state’s overall total. Jones explains that those who are required to be repeatedly tested for COVID-19 — such as health care workers — will have each result counted, creating a much lower overall rate.

This conflation of total people tested with the total number of tests conducted is among other issues the state has been involved with in relation to reporting data. A Miami Herald article described the site’s data as “incomplete, sometimes changed without explanation, and have had information removed following questions from reporters.”

Jones’ tracker has received much more positive reviews. Cindy Prins, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida, says the Florida COVID Action tracker gives Floridians a clearer view of the pandemic than its competitor.

“There’s some data on there that either wasn’t on the Florida COVID-19 DOH dashboard or was available and maybe wasn’t presented in the same way that it’s being presented now… You’re just getting a bigger picture of what’s going on.”

Jones’ tracker uses a combination of information from the Department of Health and crowd-sourced data to give a more transparent perspective. She has also made the data she is using easily accessible and available to export for those who wish to craft their own models.

The currently unemployed Jones has set up a GoFundMe to “purchase software, hardware, and pay for her time while she works on the project.” She says that she will continue with the project after she gets a new job “for as long as the people want it.”