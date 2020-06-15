Dominic Zamprogna On Possible ‘General Hospital’ Return: ‘I’ve Felt The Pull For A Long Time’

There may be a lot of unknowns regarding what will happen this fall on General Hospital, but it is looking crystal-clear that Dominic Zamprogna would really love to return as Dante Falconeri. Not long ago, the actor opened up about his desire to return to the soap, and now he’s sharing more about this.

Zamprogna chatted with Michael Fairman TV about his current projects, and they touched on the General Hospital topic as well. The actor said that he has been feeling the pull to return to the show for a long time time.

He also said that at the time he decided to leave the role of Dante, he was going through some things. It seems that Zamprogna started to question his instincts and lose some of his confidence, and he decided that he needed to take a step back from things.

The actor also noted that at the time he decided to leave GH, it had been the longest job he’d had. He determined that if he didn’t step away at that point, that he might never do it. He was feeling the pull to play other characters and his manager encouraged him to take a chance and explore other options.

Zamprogna subsequently returned to the show for some special appearances and a short arc, but now he’s decided he would like to do more. He says he’s kept in touch with everybody at General Hospital, and that pull to return really ramped up beginning last September.

“I miss my family over there, and I miss the day-to-day of what GH was to me. It was a second home, and again, I never experienced that on a show before,” the actor noted.

He said he gets emotional thinking about the crew on the set, as they became good friends. He also noted how much he missed working with Maurice Benard (Sonny), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), and Chad Duell (Michael).

“So I texted Frank Valentini in late February. Over a chat, I told him how I felt. So, we will see what happens. There is nothing in place right now, but he knows where my heart is, and, I think there is interest on their part too,” Zamprogna explained.

The timing likely adds a layer of complexity here. Zamprogna chatted with the show’s executive producer in February about wanting to return, and then production was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast and crew have not yet been able to return to work, although last week Los Angeles County opened the door for filming to resume at some point soon.

Given the timing of the production suspension, a lot would seem to be up in the air in terms of where storylines are headed. Lulu and Olivia have continued to talk about Dante often, mourning his continued absence from Port Charles.

Will Dante return to town at some point this fall? It seems that there is plenty that the General Hospital writers could do with him, but at this point, Zamprogna says that nothing has been determined for certain.