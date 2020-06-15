Andrea Garcia Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram

Andrea Garcia showed some skin in her most recent Instagram post on Sunday. The hot model flashed her curves as she soaked up some sun outside.

In the racy pic, Andrea looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny black string bikini. The skimpy top fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut that put her massive cleavage on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly over her tiny waist while showing off her legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for snap. She accessorized the style with a bellybutton ring in her navel, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Andrea sat outside for the shot. She arched her back slightly as she ran her fingers through her hair. Her other hand seemed to snap the selfie while she gave a flirty smirk into the camera. In the background, some sunlit green foliage could be seen.

Andrea wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features by using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the application with bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Andrea’s over 1.7 million followers went wild for the snap. The post garnered more than 34,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 700 messages.

“The most beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“How pretty you are, very very beautiful,” another stated.

“I adore you,” a third person gushed.

“You are the most beautiful in the world,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to putting her flawless figure in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently delighted her followers when she posed in a plunging black and tan bathing suit. To date, that pic has raked in more than 55,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.