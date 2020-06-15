Aleja Gomez Looks Smoking Hot While Soaking Up The Sun In A Pink Bathing Suit

Aleja Gomez took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to flaunt her curvy figure in another skimpy ensemble. The model showed some skin while spending a day outdoors.

In the racy pic, Aleja looked smoking hot as she rocked a racy pale pink bathing suit. The sexy swimwear boasted thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. It also included a low cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The one-piece also included a daring cut out in the midsection that showcased her flat tummy and chiseled abs. The bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a chunky necklace.

Aleja sat on her knees on top of an outdoor couch. She had one hand placed on her thigh and the other rested on the piece of furniture. She arched her back and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background of the photo, a bright blue sky and palm trees were visible.

Aleja wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over her arm.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as light eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Aleja’s 627,000-plus followers immediately began to respond the post, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 40 messages.

“Nice Photo and Model,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Indescribable,” a third social media user stated.

“Cute,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a plunging navy blue sports bra and a pair of matching panties. To date, that snap has earned more than 20,000 likes and over 370 comments.