Nadine Kerastas Shows Off Her Wild Side In Leopard-Print Bikini

Nadine Kerastas kicked off the week with yet another sultry social media share. The model has been delighting her 1.9 million Instagram followers with one racy photo after another, and on Monday, she outdid herself. The model uploaded a snap to the photo-sharing app which featured her looking smoking hot in a leopard-print bikini while she struck a sexy pose outside.

Nadine’s bikini looked like it was made for her body. The top was a bandeau-style with shoulder straps that flashed plenty of underboob. The bottoms were a low-rise style with sides that sat high on her waist, accentuating her hips and thighs.

The popular influencer stood near a row of bushes, which were dappled with shades of red. She did not indicate where she was for the photoshoot, but she playfully indicated in the geotag that she was a “wildgirl.”

Nadine rocked the sexy swimsuit as she posed with her hands on top of her head. She arched her back, flaunting her chiseled abs and voluptuous chest. She stood with one hip to the side, putting the sexy curve of her hip on display. Her shapely thighs were also prominent. Her golden-hued skin seemed to shimmer in the light.

Nadine wore her long hair down over her shoulder. Her makeup appeared to include smoky eye shadow, a highlight in the corner of her eyes and thick lashes. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured, and she sported a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a chunky bracelet and two dainty gold necklaces. She added some bling to her look with a sparkly belly piercing.

In the caption, Corrie joked about wearing too much leopard print. She also asked her fans about their weaknesses.

Some of her fans joked about her pictures being a weakness, while others raved over how stunning she looked.

“My weakness is your pictures My mouth and eyes are wide open whenever you post and my hear beats faster,” joked one admirer.

“It’s official! You are my favorite Instagram model,” a second fan chimed in.

“your body is the most beautiful in this world,” a third comment read.

“Love this leopard print on you You look absolutely gorgeous in it,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Nadine has a body worthy of envy, and it seems she has no qualms showing it off in barely-there outfits. A couple of weeks ago, she flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy chain mesh bikini which left little to the imagination.