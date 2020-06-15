CJ Sparxx Flashes Her Cleavage & Booty In A Skimpy Black Sports Bra & Blue Leggings

CJ Sparxx put all of her enviable curves on display in her latest Instagram update. The model flashed her fit figure as she gushed about her latest trip to the mountains with her family.

In the stunning shots, CJ looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy black sports bra. The tiny top showcased her toned arms and shoulders and exposed her colossal cleavage in the process.

She teamed the bra with a pair of skintight blue leggings. The high-waisted pants clung tightly to her curvy hips and round booty while wrapping snugly around her flat tummy and tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the snaps. She accessorized the style with some blue sneakers on her feet and gold bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, CJ sat on a rock while she closed her eyes and tilted her head towards the sky. In the background, a cloudy sky, tons of trees, and gorgeous mountains could be seen. In the second pic, she posed with her backside towards the camera and looked out over the stunning view. In the final shot, she raised her hands high above her head.

CJ wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and grazed over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with nude lips.

CJ’s 882,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 260 remarks on the upload.

“You are marvelous gorgeous you look awesome beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You look superb stunning beauty you are awesome gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Glorious,” a third comment read.

“Nice leggings,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a skimpy white bikini with a colorful pattern. That update also proved to be popular. To date, the post has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 290 comments.