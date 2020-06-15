Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Tight Skirt & Rainbow-Striped Top

Valeria Orsini delighted her massive fan base with another hot Instagram post that saw her in a sexy two-piece set. The new upload was comprised of two images that saw Valeria enjoying her day out.

Both photos were snapped at the model’s back and captured her posing near her Mercedes. A geotag on the post indicated that she was in Miami, Florida, where the sun was shining brightly. Only a few puffy white clouds appeared in the sky and directly in front of the model were two large white buildings and several lush, green trees. In the first image, Valeria stood in profile and looked over her shoulder with a smile. She placed her arms near her side and put one leg in front of the other as if she was about to take a step. The second shot took a more serious tone and saw Valeria gazing into the camera with a sultry stare.

The model gave credit to Lotus Couture for her sexy ensemble. On her upper half, she sported a white tank with a rainbow pattern that had stripes of blue, green, and orange. The garment had a cropped cut that teased a glimpse of her taut tummy. Meanwhile, the piece had thin straps that rested on her slender arms, and the color of the garment popped perfectly against her bronze complexion.

Valeria rocked a solid white skirt on her lower half. The garment fit snug on her figure and helped accentuate her hourglass curves. The top of the piece was smooth, and the bottom was tiered with a ruffly fabric that gave the outfit a flirty vibe. Valeria did not add any additional accessories to her smoking-hot look.

The model styled her ombre-dyed locks with a middle part, and her silky tresses fell at her back. She appeared to be wearing an expert application of glam that brought out all of her striking features. It looked like Valeria rocked defined brows that matched the color of her roots. The model also seemed to apply a few thick coats of mascara to her lashes, and she ostensibly brought out her cheekbones with blush and highlighter.

In the caption of her image, she included a motivational quote that served as the perfect Monday motivation for fans. The post has already amassed over 17,000 likes and 380-plus comments.

“Love the caption!!! Die with Memories not dreams!!” one follower gushed alongside a set of praying hand emoji.

“Amazing outfit my friend have a blessed week,” a second social media user added.

“You are so beautiful!! Sending you lots of love,” one more fan complimented.