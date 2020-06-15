Katie Price Sports A Seductive Pose In Cropped Blue Hoodie & Shorts: ‘Loving The Sunshine Today’

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself in the sunny weather.

The former glamour model stunned in a sleeveless cropped blue hoodie that showcased off her arms and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching shorts that fell wavy above her knees and displayed the large tattoo inked around her upper-thigh on her right leg. Price styled her long dark straight hair down with a middle part and opted for no visible jewelry. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and seemingly applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and contour.

For her most recent upload, Price was captured outdoors in front of a number of white and gold balloons. The reality star raised one finger and placed it in her mouth. Price fiercely looked at the camera lens with a seductive expression while tugging at her shorts with the other hand. She pushed one leg forward and pushed her long locks over to one side.

Price didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in her recent YouTube uploads, she has been spending time at home with her five children — Harvey 8, Junior, 15, Princess, 12, Jett, 6, Bunny, 5. According to the Daily Mail, Price is living in a six-bedroom home in Surrey, United Kingdom, that has four bathrooms and a built-in gym while her house in West Sussex gets renovated.

For her caption, Price expressed that she has loved the sunshine today.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 8,600 and over 190 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Wow, u look very sexy Katie Price xxx,” one user wrote.

“Flawless girl… absolutely stunning,” another devotee shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Your makeup looks incredible, you look stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking incredible. I hope you had a great day in the sun,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a sleeveless pink top with padded shoulders. Price paired the ensemble with skintight gym shorts of the same color and multicolored Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. The 42-year-old styled her long dark hair up in a ponytail and accessorized herself with large round sunglasses. Price sported long, pointy acrylic nails and didn’t wear any visible jewelry. She posed outdoors by a wooden door and showcased her toned legs and the tattoo inked on her ankle.