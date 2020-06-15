Nicole Thorne Flashes Major Underboob In An Asymmetrical Black Dress

Nicole Thorne kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The steamy upload included a total of two photos that captured the Australian model posing in a room in her home that appeared to be sparsely decorated aside from a full-length, gold-framed mirror that leaned up against the wall behind her. Nicole was snapped sitting on the wooden floor of the space with her toned legs stretched out in front of her. She propped her upper body up with one arm while gazing at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare.

Despite just lounging at home, the brunette bombshell was dressed to impress in a sexy black dress from Missy Empire that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The piece boasted a unique, single-sleeved design that covered one of her toned arms completely, as well as an asymmetrical neckline that fell dangerously low across her voluptuous chest. A revealing cut-out spanned over part of Nicole’s chest and torso, flashing a massive amount of underboob and a glimpse of her flat midsection.

The bottom half of the garment had a flattering ruched design that cinched in at Nicole’s trim waist and hugged her curvy hips in all of the right ways. Also of note was the number’s daringly short length — it hit just to the model’s upper thighs, nearly offering a peek up the dress along the way.

Nicole accessorized her little black dress with a pair of gorgeous gold earrings that gave her look the perfect amount of bling. She styled her dark tresses in a sleek middle part and loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and wore a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application appeared to include a matte pink lipstick, blush, and highlighter, as well as a dramatic winged eyeliner and mascara.

The double-pic update quickly garnered attention from many of Nicole’s 1.4 million followers, who have awarded it over 9,000 likes within six hours of going live. The post has also racked up dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are killing it girl,” one person wrote.

“That dress is stunning,” quipped another fan.

“You have the most beautiful, sparkling eyes,” a third follower gushed.

“So pretty!! Have a great day!!” added a fourth admirer.

Nicole seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing in her Instagram posts. She recently tantalized them again by showing off her flawless physique on the beach in a cheeky teal bikini. That look proved to be another hit, amassing more than 16,000 likes and 209 comments to date.