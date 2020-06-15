Brooklyn Millard Tugs At Her White Bikini On The Beach: ‘Who’s Ready For Summer?’

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account on Sunday night to share another spicy upload with her fans. The model showed off her figure while revealing in the caption that she’s ready for summer.

In the sexy snap, Brooklyn looked drop dead gorgeous in a scanty white bikini. The tiny top featured a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while putting her flat tummy and toned abs in the spotlight. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck.

Brooklyn posed on the beach as she tugged at her bikini top. She brought both of her hands up to her chest and pushed her hip out slightly as she arched her back and smiled for the camera. In the background, a stunning ocean scene and a bright blue sky were visible.

Brook wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in flirty waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The application seemed to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Brooklyn’s 656,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the racy post. Fans clicked the like button on the pic more than 22,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 messages.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Looking absolutely radiant,” remarked another.

“You are unreal,” a third social media user declared.

“You are just looking spicy!” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport skimpy little outfits in her online snaps. She’s most often spotted rocking scanty bathing suits, but she’s also been known to pose in tight workout gear and tiny tops as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in another tiny white bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 22,000 likes and over 490 comments.