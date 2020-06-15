Liza Minnelli Denies That She Helped Prince Harry Get On His Feet In LA, Says She ‘Never Met’ Royal Couple

The Tony winner claps back at rumors that she is friends with the Duke of Sussex.

Liza Minnelli said she has never met Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, despite a recent report that she helped the Duke of Sussex “find his feet” when he moved to Los Angeles.

The 74-year-old music legend reacted on Facebook to set the record straight after a tabloid story incorrectly stated that after he left his royal life behind, the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana found his way in LA thanks to his friendship with the “Cabaret” singer.

“While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan,” Liza wrote. “Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.”

In comments to the post, fans thanked Liza for speaking out against the phony story.

“That would actually be pretty hilarious…if Liza and Harry were friends,” one fan wrote.

“I think we all have an imaginary friendship with you Liza. Good luck Harry!” another wrote.

“How can one just lose their feet?” another asked.

“Maybe this is your chance to start the friendship with him. He could probably use it right now,” another wrote of the recently relocated royal family member.

While Liza does not know Harry, in the past she spent a lot of time with his late mother, Princess Diana, and considered her a friend. The Tony Award winner first met Diana when the popular princess turned up backstage at one of her concerts in London. The two women were also photographed looking chummy at celebrity events in the 1980s and ’90s.

“I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend,” Liza once said, per Hello! “I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we’d bump into each other at premieres or events where she’d be the guest of honor. We’d fall into conversation then we’d meet for tea.”

Liza added that her instinct was always to “protect” the young princess and she added that when they were together they talked about “everything under the sun.”

While Liza isn’t in their circle, there have been rumors that Meghan and Harry have a wide group of Hollywood friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friendly with celebrity couples David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, and Elton John and his husband David Furnish. In addition, Meghan and Harry are renting a mansion owned by Tyler Perry, and their pal Oprah Winfrey is rumored to have helped them get it.