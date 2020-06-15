‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Rocks A Minuscule Black Thong While Lounging In Bed

Sarah Harris appears to be having a relaxing Monday, per her latest Instagram share. The former Playboy model was snapped flashing her killer curves in a racy ensemble while lounging in bed.

The Kiwi hottie laid stomach-down across her mattress as she posed for the camera, allowing her to showcase her curvaceous backside in its entirety. She sported a minuscule black thong that left very little to the imagination, offering her audience a full look at her round booty and sculpted thighs. A glimpse of its thin waistband also made an appearance high up on Sarah’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sarah completed her cozy bedroom outfit with a tiny white crop top with black sleeves. The number already appeared to be too short to cover up her voluptuous assets, but bunched up even more around her chest as she stretched across the bed to flash a massive amount of cleavage and underboob. The NSFW display certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the salacious showing of skin.

Sarah did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible figure and endless curves. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that spilled behind her back and turned her head slightly over her shoulder to tease a peek at her makeup look to her followers. The application appeared to include a dusting of red blush along her cheekbones, shimmering highlighter, metallic eyeshadow, and mascara.

Many of the model’s 2.2 million followers seemed impressed by the bootylicious new addition to her Instagram page, which has racked up over 20,000 likes after 18 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower Sarah with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping look.

“You are a dream,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Sarah a “perfect blond angel.”

“Looking so great love,” a third admirer commented.

“OMG amazing peach. Goddess, you are absolute perfection, you look very beautiful,” gushed a fourth follower.

Sarah has showed off her derriere a number of times on her Instagram page recently, much to the delight of her fans. Last week, the star went scantily clad again in a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms and a cropped brown jacket. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 18,000 likes and 507 comments to date.