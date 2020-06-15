Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In One-Shouldered Sports Bra, Flaunts Toned Backside

Katelyn Runck showed off her killer muscles in a new post on Instagram on Monday. In a series of photos and a video, the model shared her excitement to get back into the gym as she rocked a one-shouldered sports bra and tight biker shorts. Her ensemble showcased her best assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The post showed Katelyn posing outside against a silver stair railing in Long Beach, California, according to the post’s geotag. The background in the photos was blurry, but a tall tan-colored wall was visible behind Katelyn. The video then revealed that the model was in front of the beach, as the camera panned over to the sand and the ocean. It appeared to be a beautiful day as the sun shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin.

Katelyn’s look included an orange sports bra that clung to her busty chest. One side of the bra dipped low into her chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out. Katelyn looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as the cup slipped down to cover half of her breast.

The band came down to just below Katelyn’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the bra with a matching pair of biker shorts with a high waist that hugged her curvy hips. Meanwhile, the fabric clung to her round booty and cut off at her thighs, so her muscular legs were on show.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to sport some subtle makeup, though, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a dark pink lipstick. Katelyn wore her long, black hair styled down in waves that blew in the breeze.

In the first photo, Katelyn wrapped one hand around the railing as she stuck her booty out and rested the other hand on the small of her back. She looked off-camera with a huge smile. In the second shot, the babe cocked one hip to the side in a way that flaunted her figure as she closed her eyes.

The raw video showed Katelyn doing a few simple stretches, such as a cross-body shoulder stretch and a side-bending stretch.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 3,200 likes and nearly 300 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her in the comments section.

“The perfect woman,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Your beauty goes beyond the stars,” another user added.

“Hottest woman on this earth,” a third fan wrote.

Katelyn’s fans always love to see her fitness posts. Earlier this week, the model showed herself in action as she posed in a thong and a crop top while lifting some weights.