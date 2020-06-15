Monica Huldt Shows Off Her Curves In A Tiny String Bikini & A Flower Crown

Monica Huldt rocked a stunning floral look in her most recent Instagram upload. The Swedish model stunned fans as she served up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Monica looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny string bikini with a white, purple, and green floral print. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her massive cleavage and toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a crown of flowers resting on top of her head.

Monica left both of her hands hanging at her sides in the shot. She had one knee bent as she tilted her head towards the ground and looked away from the camera. In the background, rolling green hills and pink flowers could be seen.

Monica wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with soft pink lip gloss.

Monica’s 703,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the snap. The post collected more than 13,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 260 remarks on the pic.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower stated.

“Looking gorgeous,” declared another.

“Perfect I love you, you are very beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Such a gorgeous goddess,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a barely there monokini that left very little to the imagination. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, the snap has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.