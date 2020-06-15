Polina Malinovskaya Makes Cheeky Confession While Clad In A Bra & Sweats At The Grocery Store

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram in a sizzling new upload. The shot was added to her feed earlier this afternoon and has earned her a ton of traffic already.

The upload captured the model during a routine shopping trip. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was posed in the beverage aisle of a grocery store with different soft drinks at her back — Coke and Pepsi being two of the most recognizable brands on the shelves.

The Russian hottie gazed into the camera with a sultry stare, her lips slightly parted. Polina stood directly in front of the camera, and the photo was cropped at her thighs. She casually rested one arm at her side and bent her other arm at the elbow, positioning her hand near her shoulder. Polina opted for a casual yet sexy look that included a tan bra-like top. The piece had thin straps and a straight neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. The garment also teased a glimpse of cleavage while leaving her trim arms on display.

On her lower half, she opted for comfort and sported a pair of light yellow sweats that boasted a thick waistband. The garment sat snug over her trim abs, and the rest of the piece was baggy. It had side pockets, and the fabric looked to be incredibly comfy. Polina did not add any accessories to her skimpy attire.

She styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part. A few strands of hair framed her face, and she wore the rest down her back. The model kept her makeup application natural and appeared to wear only defined brows, blush, and a light lipgloss.

In her caption, the babe showed off her wild side, sharing that everything she wants to do is illegal. Polina added a broken heart emoji to the end of her words. Since the update went live for her 1.7 million followers over five hours ago, it’s generated a ton of buzz. The post has already received over 157,000 likes and 700-plus comments, most of which raved over her fit figure. Many other social media users couldn’t find the right words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Love those eyes and body,” one follower gushed alongside a single red heart emoji.

“So beautiful and sexy,” a second fan gushed.

“Illegal?? Absolutely stunning dear,” one more user chimed in.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Polina sizzled in a double-photo update that was shared on Instagram. The post featured her in a tight top and the same sweats that she was seen sporting in her most recent upload.