Jojo Babie Snaps A Sizzling Selfie In Her ‘Fav Sports Bra’ And Strappy Red Panties

Jojo Babie proved she is a selfie queen over the weekend with a sizzling new snap that added some serious heat to her Instagram page. The model took to her account yesterday to share the skin-baring photo that still has her fans talking nearly 24 hours later.

Jojo stepped into the bathroom to show off her “chill Sunday” look with her 10.1 million followers on the social media platform. She stood in front of a full-length mirror and ran her fingers through her long, blond tresses, which spilled messily over her shoulder and down her chest. She held her cell phone inches in front of her face and averted her gaze towards its screen, ensuring that she would capture her flawless figure at the perfect angle.

The bombshell looked smoking hot as she flaunted her bodacious curves in a scanty ensemble that left very little to the imagination. Her look included her “fav sports bra” from 1st form — a white number with the supplement brand’s logo written in gold lettering across her chest. The piece boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage, and cut off just below her bust to give her audience a full view of her toned torso and flat tummy. It also seemed to have thin straps, as Jojo’s toned arms and shoulders were on display.

Jojo took things to the next level by pairing her workout top with a pair of minuscule red panties. The undergarment covered up only what was necessary of the model’s curvaceous lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs and curvy hips almost completely exposed. It featured a unique double waistband as well that gave the number an edgy vibe. One set of thin straps sat low on the model’s hips, while the other was pulled up by her navel to draw attention to her trim waist and abs.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy self-portrait proved to be a major hit with many of Jojo’s adoring fans. It has racked up nearly 90,000 likes after 17 hours of going live to her page, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“You are one stunning woman,” one person wrote.

“Just sensational,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful girl and body,” a third admirer remarked.

“Always looking great in whatever you wear,” added a fourth follower.

Selfies seem to be one of Jojo’s favorite ways to show off her barely-there ensembles and endless curves. The model recently treated her followers to another close-up shot in which she nearly spilled out of her top as she worked the camera. That post also fared well, earning over 116,000 likes and 3,888 comments to date.