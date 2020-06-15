Sen. Ted Cruz Is Trying To Get Actor Ron Perlman To Wrestle Rep. Jim Jordan In Ongoing Twitter Feud

Jordan was a wrestler at Ohio State back in the 1980s.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is trying to convince actor Ron Perlman to wrestle Ohio Representative Jim Jordan in a lengthy, 3-way Twitter battle that began heated up on Sunday and Monday but actually goes back a week or so ago.

As The New York Daily News reported, the imbroglio appears to have begun last week, when a 4th person, when Florida Representative Matt Gaetz took exception to the possibility that U.S. Soccer may not require its national teams to stand for the national anthem.

On Saturday, Perlman shot back that the U.S. Soccer team couldn’t care less (he used much stronger language) about what Gaetz and President Trump, whom he called “dipsh*ts” and whom he tagged in the tweet, think about the soccer team.

Barbs were traded here and there, with Gaetz referencing Perlman having played a white supremacist on Sons of Anarchy, and Perlman noted the juxtaposition of portraying an “asshole” on TV with Gaetz actually being one.

Then, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan got dragged into the conversation. Specifically, Perlman tweeted a picture of Gaetz, and tagged Jordan in it, and said that if it weren’t for Gaetz, Jordan would be the “ugliest politician walking.”

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

That’s when Ted Cruz entered the conversation.

“Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it?,” he wrote.

Perlman responded that wrestling with Jordan is “problematic.” Perlman was referencing Jordan’s days as a wrestler at The Ohio State University and the years that followed. Specifically, Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach during the years that team doctor Richard Strauss was active. Strauss has been accused of sexually abusing men on the team, while Jordan has insisted that he was unaware of the allegations at the time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Why don’t we say f*ck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending,” he tweeted.

Perlman also noted that Cruz steadfastly stands behind Donald Trump, even though the 45th president called his (Cruz’) wife a dog and his father an assassin.

Cruz shot back that Perlman is “rich… but soft,” and accused him of being afraid to wrestle Jordan.

As of this writing, Cruz’ “rich but soft” tweet, posted at about 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, appears to be the end of it.

Jim Jordan, for his part, does not appear to have publicly weighed in on the issue. As of this writing, there are no references to a potential wrestling match between him and the 70-year-old Perlman on his Twitter feed.