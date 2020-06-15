Maya Jama Sizzles In A Plunging Crochet Crop-Top And Mini Skirt

Maya slipped into a holey crop-top co-ord in a sizzling new Instagram upload.

Maya Jama seriously stunned fans on Instagram on Monday (June 14) when she shared a sizzling new shot of herself in holey crochet crop-top co-ord set that showed off her fit and toned body. The stunning British TV and radio presenter struck a pose while she showed some skin in the number by London-based custom knitwear designer Noorvana.

The seriously hot snap showed Maya as she sassily placed her left hand on her hip and had her right up to her head while she gave out a sultry look.

The star rested her right elbow on what appeared to be the handrail of her stairs as she looked directly into the camera.

Maya revealed plenty of skin in the two-piece. The light blue crochet look was made up of a crop-top and a skimpy mini skirt.

The top featured thin strings made of wool over both shoulders and appeared to fasten around her neck to create a halter-neck design. It plunged very low at the chest to show off plenty of her décolletage.

Maya also flashed her toned abs, which were perfectly framed by the crochet skirt. It featured a string tie around her hips but the rest of the outfit was cut off in the shot.

She accessorized with several gold pieces of gold jewelry, including a bracelet on her right wrist and a chunky chain around her neck. She also appeared to wear mismatched earrings, with a large hoop in her left ear and a slightly smaller one in her right.

Maya had her dark hair tied back into a ponytail.

In the caption, she told her 1.6 million followers that the stunning new photo was taken by her friend, photographer Danika Magdelena. She also tagged designer Noorvana in her post.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share praise for the beauty, who previously thrilled her followers when she gave them a look at her body in a skimpy pink bikini.

“WHOAH,” one person said with multiple heart eye emoji.

“You’re unreal omg,” another said with the same emoji.

“Fire!” another person commented with four fire symbols.

Maya’s hot shot has received over 147,000 likes in less than two hours, but this certainly isn’t the first time the star has showed off her fit body on social media. It was just last week that she proudly flashed her bikini body in a throwback video posted to her Instagram Story.

Maya’s short clip showed her as she displayed her flawless curves in her swimwear. The star also shared her excitement to be able to jet off on vacation again once the ongoing coronavirus crisis is over.