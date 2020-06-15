Jem Wolfie Nearly Spills Out Of Her Tiny Bikini Top In Sultry New Pic

Social media star Jem Wolfie set her 2.7 million Instagram followers’ feeds on fire after posting a picture where she nearly spilled out of her tiny string bikini.

The swim top was white in color, and the hue expertly flattered Wolfie’s sun-kissed skin. The straps were a string design that tied around her neck in a halter cut.

The style was a classic triangle top, with a deep plunging neckline that left little of Wolfie’s cleavage to the imagination. However, the Australian Instagram star made the outfit even more revealing by tugging at the center of the bikini top, showing nearly all of her under-bust.

Wolfie kept the rest of her look simple so that all focus remained on her enviable figure. She appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her blond hair was left natural and un-styled, falling behind her shoulders and adding an element of casualness to the shot.

Her sole accessory was a simple gold necklace, accented with white beads to complement the hue of the bikini top.

The setting was likewise relaxed, and looked to be a living area with a small kitchen in the background. A green potted plant added a nice pop of color.

Though the rest of her ensemble was barely visible, Wolfie gave fans the slightest hint of a pink garment towards the bottom of the frame.

In her caption, Wolfie emphasized that her body was free from any sort of cosmetic procedures.

“Who loves ALL natural bodies?!” she asked her fans in a comment beneath her caption.

Fans went wild over the latest upload, and awarded the shot over 85,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments in just a couple of hours.

“Damn lady, you are a thing of beauty, so amazingly GORGEOUS,” gushed one awestruck fan.

“You are the best,” raved a second, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“You are so unreal!!” added a third, along with both the looking eyes emoji and the heart-eye face.

“I love you, Jem,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a black heart.

In addition to her high follower count on Instagram, Wolfie is also incredibly popular on Only Fans, a paid subscription service. She currently stands as the number one followed account.

This is far from the first time that Wolfie has wowed her fans with sultry shots during quarantine. In fact, she recently showed off her figure in a revealing black cut-out sports bra, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.