‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Confirm Their Real-Life Romance On Instagram

The couple played John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have confirmed they are dating. The actors, who play John B and Sarah Cameron, respectively, on the Netflix hit, went Instagram official as they finally revealed their real-life romance to fans.

On the new Instagram share, Stokes, 27, shared a photo of the two having a picnic on the beach, but all that could be seen were takeout food containers and the couple’s feet in the sand. A second pic revealed that the actor’s mystery date was his 22-year-old co-star. In the photo, Cline was all smiles as she held up a bottle of wine.

In the caption to the pic, Stokes wrote that the cat is “out of the bag.”

In comments to the photo, Cline poked fun at her character’s jealous original Outer Banks boyfriend, Topper, played by Austin North.

“Topper punching the air rn,” Cline wrote, to which North replied, “YES SIR.”

“Well it’s about time,” wrote co-star Jonathan Daviss, who played Pope on the Netflix drama. The actor capped off his comment with three heart emoji.

“Shipping it since day 1,” YouTube star Sawyer Hartman wrote of the new couple.

“Cat was never in the bag just saying,” another fan joked.

Indeed, fans have speculated for months that the co-stars had a real-life thing. Stokes and Cline’s characters had amazing chemistry despite being on different sides of the tracks as a Pogue (Stokes) and a Kook (Cline). And as the Netflix hit dropped, the two did not hide the fact that they were spending time together off-camera.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cline revealed that she was quarantined with Stokes, as well as co-star Rudy Pankow (JJ), Drew Starkey (Rafe), and one other friend, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were all quarantined together for about a month and a half,” Cline said.

She added that the group spent time together before the show came out and then experienced the series’ massive success together as the characters came to life onscreen. Cline also dished on that rain-soaked kiss with Stokes during which their characters finally admitted they had feelings for one another, saying it was not “one and done” when shooting the scene.

Netflix

Stokes made similar comments to People as he revealed that he and his now-confirmed girlfriend self-quarantined together in Los Angeles. The actor added that even during filming, Cline and other co-stars would come over to the Charleston house he shared with his Outer Banks best friend Pankow and that they would all have “slumber parties” together.

Outer Banks was on one of Netflix’s biggest hits released during the first half of 2020, per Slate. The teen drama show stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 after it was released on the tail of the Tiger King documentary’s success.