Hilde Osland Sizzles In A White Sports Bra & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a tantalizing triple Instagram update in which she showcased her curves in a sports bra and Daisy Dukes.

Hilde didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snaps were taken, but she appeared to be out in nature. She traversed what looked like a walking path with plenty of bushes and greenery visible in the background, and the sky above was a gorgeous blue with fluffy white clouds.

The ensemble Hilde wore was from the brand Missy Empire, as she mentioned in the caption, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well. Hilde showed off her toned physique in a pair of high-waisted light-wash Daisy Dukes. The waistband of the tiny bottoms came right to her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure while leaving several inches of her toned stomach on display. The shorts had some distressed details, including a frayed hem, and hugged Hilde’s curves while also showing off plenty of her toned thighs.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple white sports bra. The sports bra had a scoop neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. Hilde finished off the ensemble by layering an oversized jacket with a subtle print atop it all. She also added a few accessories, including some small hoop earrings and several chain necklaces.

In the first snap, Hilde gazed off into the distance as she showcased her sun-kissed skin in the simple yet sexy outfit.

Hilde gave her followers a close-up at her beauty look in the second snap, which was taken from a closer perspective. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless, tousled style, with several strands falling in front of her face. She rocked what looked like a soft nude shade on her lips, and her eye makeup featured long lashes and eyeliner to accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

A hint of underboob was visible in the second shot as well, as the fabric of the sports bra strained against her ample assets.

She finished off the post with a final picture in which her physique was on display, and she allowed her oversized jacket to slide down her shoulders as she flaunted her toned abs.

Hilde’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 15,600 likes within 32 minutes. It also racked up 288 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow what an incredible breathtaking beautiful view,” one fan wrote, not clarifying whether he was talking about Hilde or her surroundings.

“No one can be this gorgeous!!” another follower added.

“It doesn’t seem possible for you to take a bad photo,” another fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

