Brennah Black Goes Topless Under Fishnet Dress For Sultry New Photo Op

Brennah Black showed off her naughty side in a sexy new Instagram update added to her feed on Sunday. The Maxim model posed outdoors in an all-black outfit that instantly grabbed the attention of her 500,000-plus fans.

Brennah positioned herself in front of several floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Beverly Hills, California. The space behind her was decorated with a modern touch, and the photo had plenty of natural light that helped highlight Brennah’s bombshell body. Brennah struck a seductive pose and faced her figure at a side angle. She grabbed the glass on her left with one hand and draped her opposite hand across her forehead. The model crisscrossed her legs as if she was taking a step forward. Brennah turned her head over her shoulder and had her lips slightly parted.

She set temperatures soaring in an all-black outfit that left very little to the imagination. The babe opted for a curve-hugging black dress that was constructed of fishnet material. The garment was tight on every inch of her figure and highlighted her hourglass curves. Its deep V-neck showed off her ample bust, and Brennah went topless underneath the skin-baring ensemble. The dress was lined with shimmery black fabric, and the bottom cut off a few inches above her knee — allowing a teasing glimpse of her bronze stems. The bottom of the dress connected to a pair of fishnet leggings that matched the dress perfectly.

Brennah sported a pair of black G-string panties underneath. Its sides stretched across her hips and accentuated her chiseled abs. The model teamed her look with a couple of black pumps, and she did not appear to add any further accessories.

Brennah styled her glossy blond locks with a few loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and back. She wore her usual application of glam that seemed to include mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

In her caption, Brennah asked fans to share the highlight of their week.

Since the post went live on her page on Sunday evening, it’s attracted plenty of attention for the star. The post has already generated over 17,000 likes and well over 600 comments.

“Why just one picture? You look gorgeous!” one fan gushed with a single star emoji.

“I think your picture may have just taken out top spot as the highlight of my week,” a second social media user complimented.

“Waking up healthy during this pandemic was the highlight for the week,” another fan commented.