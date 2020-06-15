Lady Gaga Goes Braless While Grabbing Lunch In Malibu With Boyfriend, Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, 34, was spotted out in Malibu, California, on Sunday, grabbing lunch with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, 42, the Daily Mail reported. The singer was photographed sporting newly platinum-colored locks.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was seen wearing leggings and short, brown, heeled boots. The “Shallow” singer wore a white tank top, apparently without a bra underneath. The front of the top was tied in a knot, and the sleeveless design showed off her many tattoos. Gaga accessorized the look with jeweled sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. The actress had her platinum locks pulled back in a bun, a color that was a significant departure from the “Stupid Love” singer’s recent bright pink hair look. Polansky was seen wearing a white hoodie with casual black shorts and gray sneakers. Both were spotted wearing protective masks.

The couple grabbed takeout in Malibu. The beach town is a short distance away from Los Angeles and is popular with celebrities. Gaga and Polansky were seen with several large white bags and small pizza boxes from the Italian eatery, Spruzzo. Gaga’s boyfriend was also carrying a bottle of champagne.

The two have a lot to celebrate lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer’s new album, Chromatica, is a huge hit. Gaga’s first studio album in four years recently became the fastest-selling album of 2020 after it was released in late May. It was also the artist’s fastest-selling album since 2013’s Artpop. The song, “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande, was an immediate hit as it debuted at No. 1 worldwide.

Besides creating the album, Gaga has been busy with other projects, too. The star recently contributed a speech to the “Dear Class of 2020“ livestreaming graduation ceremony on YouTube. There, the A Star Is Born actress shared impassioned words on the importance of kindness while wearing a studded leather vest and black bandanna.

Gaga also organized a successful fundraiser for worldwide coronavirus pandemic relief. The One World: Together fundraiser raised over $127.9 million for those in need. The singer has been a vocal advocate of the importance of social distancing.

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now, but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs,” the actress wrote.

The over eight-hour-long concert featured artists including John Legend, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and Lizzo. Gaga wrote that she was “humbled” at the response on her Twitter page following the event.

Gaga and Polansky have been together since February. He is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which is affiliated with the Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy.