Katie Price Poses In Skintight Pink Gym Shorts & Designer Sneakers For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself in a fitted ensemble.

The former glamour model stunned in a sleeveless pink top with padded shoulders. The garment showcased her tanned arms and was tucked into her matching skintight gym shorts that fell above her knees. To complete the outfit, Price wore multicolored Dolce & Gabbana sneakers that featured the designer’s name written on them. The 42-year-old sported her long dark hair in a ponytail and accessorized herself with large round sunglasses. Price rocked long acrylic nails that appeared to decorated a different color and opted for no visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied black mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

For her most recent upload, Price posed in front of a wooden door and cream wall. The reality star was captured from head to toe with her hands placed on her thighs. Price looked down to the ground and raised one foot on tiptoes. She showed off her toned legs and the tattoo inked on her ankle. According to Steal Her Style, Price has a total of eight tattoos on her body.

For her caption, she credited JYY London for the outfit and treated followers to a code that will give them a 20 percent discount on the brand’s website.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom is currently on lockdown. Price didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in her latest YouTube upload, she has been spending time at home.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 9,800 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“The color is perfect for you, you look amazing hun,” one user wrote.

“I wish I had your gorgeous figure xx,” another devotee shared.

“I love this outfit Katie and the shoes are fab,” remarked a third fan.

“Very beautiful and stunning xxx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she kept it comfy in a long-sleeved white and blue crop top that featured Nike’s iconic font and Swoosh logo across the front. Price paired the outfit with high-waisted white joggers and lace-up sneakers of the same color. She styled her long dark straight hair down and wrapped Beats By Dre headphones around her neck. Price looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and dark eyeshadow.