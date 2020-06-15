NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Sign Trevor Ariza Using Mid-Level Exception In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Fansided’

The Golden State Warriors may have already revealed their intention of keeping their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer look for roster upgrade in the 2020 NBA offseason. Though the Warriors don’t have the money to chase big names in the 2020 NBA free agency, they are expected to be an attractive destination for veteran free agents who want to contend for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the players that the Warriors could target in the free agency market this fall is Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop included Ariza on the list of players that the Warriors could sign using the mid-level exception. Ariza may no longer be in his prime, but he could still be an incredible addition to a team like the Warriors that need to boost their roster depth. As Pesta noted, Ariza would give the Warriors a veteran 3-and-D wingman with championship experience.

“Ariza is one of the OG 3-and-D players. He has played at the highest level, winning a championship alongside Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. To this day, Ariza is making an impact with his perimeter defense and jump shot. The Warriors need someone to be their enforcer. This is something that Ariza has added to his reputation over the years as he refuses to be bullied by an opponent. We saw this on full display this season when he shoved Trae Young for attempting to nut-meg him.”

Signing Ariza using the mid-level exception makes a lot of sense for the Warriors. Ariza could serve as an insurance policy for the Warriors in case Wiggins suffers an injury. Also, if Wiggins would struggle to make himself fit alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr could easily replace him with Ariza in the starting lineup.

With his experience playing with ball-dominant superstars like Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles and James Harden in Houston, Ariza isn’t expected to have a hard time building chemistry with Curry and Thompson in Golden State. Aside from being an incredible defender in the perimeter, Ariza would also give the Warriors another legitimate option from beyond the arc.

Ariza may be currently focused on helping the Trail Blazers earn the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but when the 2019-20 NBA season is officially over, he would be needing to make a decision regarding his NBA future. If the Warriors really decide to offer him the mid-level exception in the 2020 NBA free agency, Ariza may no longer think twice before leaving Portland for Golden State.