Salma Hayek Wows In No Makeup And Filter-Free Photo While Surrounded By Leaves

The 53-year-old actress ditched the makeup and the filters for a new Instagram photo.

Salma Hayek once again proved she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she proudly showed off her bare face without a stitch of makeup or a filter in a gorgeous new photo posted to Instagram over the weekend. The 53-year-old star looked years younger than her actual age in the snap, which showed her as she posed while surrounded by leaves.

The stunning photo, which appeared to be a selfie, was posted to Salma’s Instagram account on Sunday (June 14) and showed her while she gave the camera a very sultry look.

The Muppets Most Wanted actress nestled in with the foliage and shot out a glamorous glare with her blemish-free skin on full show for the camera. She had several large leaves resting on the top of her head and around her face.

Salma slightly squinted her eyes and posed with her lips very slightly apart as she turned her head to the right and looked directly at the camera.

Her brown eyes glistened in the natural light as she posed. She had her brunette hair down and slightly curled after seemingly getting a blow out to keep her hair looking so healthy and bouncy.

She rocked what appeared to be a knitted navy cardigan, though the garment was covered by her hair and cropped out of the shot.

Salma confirmed that she went sans filter in the caption. She tagged the photo with three hashtags, including #nofilter.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 333,000 likes and over 2,700 comments. Many of her 15 million followers praised Salma for being so confident as she showed off her natural beauty once again.

“Your beauty is out of this world! you’re so beautiful, inside and out!” one Instagram user told the mom to 12-year-old Valentina, who she shares with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

“Salma you are so naturally beautiful!” another person said.

“You really truly are the most beautiful woman in on the planet ever,” a third person told the star.

“No filter needed so beautiful. Always,” another said with a red heart emoji.

But this isn’t the first time Salma has proved she most definitely doesn’t need makeup and filters to look stunning on social media.

Back in April, she wowed her Instagram followers once again when she posed without a stitch of makeup in another gorgeous Sunday snap. That upload appeared to show her as she laid down and relaxed in a casual lilac t-shirt that was emblazoned with the word “grateful.”

Salma shared a sweet message for her followers in her native language of Spanish in the caption. She wrote, per Google Translate, “Have a nice Sunday.”