Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Barely-There Bikini

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shared a sizzling snap with her 3.8 million Instagram followers in which she flaunted her sculpted figure in a barely-there orange bikini. The picture was a throwback taken during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the geotag indicated.

In the shot, Lauren stood on a stone patio area with a rustic stone wall visible in the background, as well as several plants and palm trees nearby. A chair was positioned beside her, and she rested one forearm on the back of the seat while showing off her curves for the camera.

Lauren didn’t include any information about where the bikini was from, but it showcased her body to perfection. The bikini top was a scandalously sexy style with crocheted circles covering up her nipples and cups with cut-out portions that left plenty of skin exposed. The swimsuit showcased a serious amount of cleavage as well as underboob as the strings stretched around her ample assets. The top left her sculpted arms and shoulders as well as her chiselled abs on display, and a small beaded embellishment right in the middle drew even more attention to her cleavage.

She paired the sexy bikini top with equally skimpy bottoms. The bottoms featured a minuscule piece of pale orange fabric that covered barely anything at all, sitting scandalously low on her toned stomach. Two thin straps stretched over her hips on either side, one slightly higher than the other. The high-cut style elongated her legs, and she accentuated her sculpted stems even more by balancing on her tip toes in the shot.

Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she gazed off into the distance for the snap. She ran one hand through her silky tresses while the other rested on the chair, putting her wedding rings on display.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 24,200 likes within 10 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also racked up 186 comments within the same time span.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan commented.

“She looks fantastic!” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Girl you are my spirit animal!” one follower added.

“Love it! Awesome body,” another fan remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren gave her followers a glimpse into some of the effort required to maintain her enviable physique. She posted a short clip taken by the beach in San Diego, California, and Lauren rocked a skimpy pink bikini while she held her daughter Aria in a jumper. Rather than simply watching her baby, however, Lauren decided to squeeze in a workout by using her daughter in the jumper as weight to do some arm exercises.