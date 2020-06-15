Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Round Booty In Skimpy Thong & Tied Bikini Top On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Sunday evening. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a loosely tied bikini top and a high-cut thong as she hoped for a “good day.” Her look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Lauren standing in front of her black and clear glass patio doors. The background was slightly blurry, though fans could still see a lounge bed and some gardening supplies, as well as tall shrubs and trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the light poured into Lauren’s home and washed over her body, highlighting her toned muscles. She looked ready to head out into the sunlight in her minuscule swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a light blue top that wrapped around her bust and tied in a thick knot on the side of her chest. The unique, one-shouldered bikini barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out as the fabric gapped. A bit of underboob was on show beneath the knot.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was also on display between the top and a blue and white snakeskin-print thong. The thong was cut in a U-shape so the front remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, Lauren’s pert derriere and long, lean legs were exposed in the high-cut number.

Lauren did not wear any other accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be sporting some subtle makeup, however, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky brown eyeshadow, and dark eyeliner. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

Lauren posed with her back arched and her chest popped out in a way that flaunted her figure. She rested on arm at her side and pulled the other hand into a salute as she looked off-camera with parted lips.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. The model’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Damn girlie!!! The day was great but you just made it terrific!!!” one fan said.

“I’m completely speechless how can someone be this perfect,” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post last week, the babe showed off her stunning smile as she posed on the beach in a zebra-patterned bikini.