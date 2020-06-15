Yanet Garcia Soaks Up The Sun With Her Pomeranian In A Neon Bikini

Yanet Garcia soaked up some rays this past weekend while clad in a sexy neon bikini. The sultry photo was added to her feed on Sunday and was the perfect way for fans to end their week.

The shot captured the model hanging out on the beach on a cloud-free day. The bright blue sky surrounded the area overhead and looked to be optimal weather for sunbathing. A tag in the photo indicated that Yanet was at Rosie’s Dog Beach — a popular tourist spot in Long Beach, California. The area was surrounded by other beachgoers who were spread out on towels and in lounge chairs. A powder blue lifeguard station was also situated behind Yanet.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” sprawled out on a purple cushion. She tucked one hand under her head and used it as a pillow while she rested the other arm in front. The model closed her eyes and seemed to be relaxed while her beloved Pomeranian, Mamacita, also joined in on the fun. Like her owner, the cute pooch posed in profile and looked into the camera with a hint of her pink tongue sticking out.

Yanet opted for a bright neon yellow bikini top that popped perfectly against her bronze complexion. The piece fit like a sports bra and was constructed of what appeared to be stretchy nylon fabric. The garment cut off below her chest and left her ribs and tiny midsection on display. Meanwhile, the top teased a glimpse of her lean arms. Yanet covered her lower half with a pair of denim that hit near her lower back. It was not clear if the garment was shorts or pants because of the way the photo was cropped.

She styled her long, brunette tresses off to one side, and a few loose strands waved in the wind. Her day at the beach appeared to call for minimal makeup, and it looked like Yanet wore defined brows and a nude hue on her lip while the rest of her blemish-free skin was untouched. Yanet did not appear to add any further accessories to her beach-chic look.

So far, fans have shown nothing but love for the sexy shot. The post has earned over 188,000 likes and 400-plus comments from her adoring audience.

“That dog is having the time of its life look at that smile,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Hahahaha, you stole her towel,” another fan joked.

“Wow. You are so beautiful,” another social media user commented.