Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Scandalously Revealing Crochet Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 752,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy double update in which she rocked a scandalously revealing crochet mini dress. The smoking-hot ensemble came from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Though Chloe didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, she appeared to be indoors in a feminine space. A mirrored piece of furniture was positioned beside her with a vase of flowers placed atop it, and three shelves in the background were filled with high-heeled shoes and a stack of Christian Louboutin boxes.

Chloe put her curvaceous figure on full display in the revealing mini dress, which was crafted entirely of a semi-sheer orange crocheted material. The dress had an off-the-shoulder style that left her shoulders and chest exposed, and the look showcased a serious amount of cleavage as well. The semi-sheer nature of the fabric meant that the outlines of her ample assets were also visible through the garment.

The sleeves started halfway down her upper arms, and extended all the way to her wrists. The dress had a form-fitting silhouette that clung tightly to every inch of Chloe’s curves, nipping in at her slim waist before flaring back out over her curvaceous hips.

The dress also had a scandalously short hem, which meant that plenty of Chloe’s legs were exposed, although the photos were cropped so that not much of them were actually visible in the pictures themselves.

Chloe kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and wearing her hair down in a sleek style. She altered her pose slightly in the second snap, twisting her hips while continuing to gaze seductively at the camera.

In the third and final picture in the post, Chloe turned around so that her followers could get a glimpse at the back of the dress. The tight fit accentuated her hourglass physique, and the angle put her gravity-defying backside on full display.

Chloe’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received 16,300 likes within 17 hours, as well as 311 comments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Amazing body,” another follower commented.

“Fantastic pictures and amazing outfit… you are absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan added.

Chloe loves to flaunt her ample assets in her Instagram snaps, although just yesterday she shared a picture taken from a closer perspective. As The Inquisitr reported, Chloe posted a close-up snap that showed off her tantalizing cleavage as well as her new hairstyle, complete with bangs.