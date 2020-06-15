‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Predict Scheana Shay & Raquel Leviss Will Be New, ‘Less Problematic’ Stassi & Kristen

The Bravo beauties could be a kinder, gentler alternative to the now-fired mean girls that helmed the show for 8 seasons.

Vanderpump Rules fans think Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss have star power. On the heels of the sudden firing of veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, some fans think Scheana and Raquel will be the Bravo reality show’s new queen bees.

Scheana and Raquel recently posted vacation photos from a trip to San Diego with their boyfriends Brock Davies and James Kennedy, respectively. In the photos, the Vanderpump Rules stars are seen posing in two-piece swimsuits as they spend time together at the Viejas Casino & Resort.

In comments to Raquel’s Instagram photo, some fans dubbed the duo “the new Stassi and Kristen,” while others added a disclaimer.

“But much nicer, less problematic,” one fan added.

“Yes and much kinder,” another chimed in.

“When you’re adorable and unproblematic,” a third fan wrote of Scheana and Raquel.

Others wrote that they are happy to see that mean girls won’t continue to thrive on Vanderpump Rules, and others told the two that it pays to be nice. Scheana and Raquel were also called the “queens” of the Bravo reality show.

“The new queens of VPR (if it doesn’t get canceled lol),” one fan wrote.

While Scheana and Raquel have not spoken publicly about the cast shakeup that saw Stassi, Kristen, and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni fired from Vanderpump Rules due to their past racist actions, Scheana has teased that she’s ready to be featured more on the Bravo reality show she has appeared on since its inception in 2013.

Last week, Scheana “liked” tweets that referred to her as “the #1 girl” on Vanderpump Rules and called for her to get more airtime, according to Us Weekly.

The brunette beauty previously told Global News that she was unhappy with how she was portrayed this season on Vanderpump Rules. For Season 8, Scheana was mostly depicted as a boy-crazy party girl, while her castmates were shown planning weddings, promoting their books, and buying new homes.

“I mean, I’m not happy with my storyline or whatever you want to call it, because it’s a very small percentage of my life that you’re seeing,” Scheana said. “Yes, I can be annoying and yes, I can be overly flirty. A lot of other women on the show are like that too but you’re not seeing that.”

Scheana went on to start her own YouTube channel so fans could see the aspects of her life that weren’t shown on Vanderpump Rules.

Now-fired Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger later admitted that she made a game out of making embarrassing edits for Scheana while Stassi was given a special “hero” edit.

Raquel has also been given unflattering edits in the past. Last year she wrote on Instagram that it has been “difficult” having little pieces of her life available for “anyone to judge or criticize.”