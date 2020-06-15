Hilaria Baldwin Works Out In A Bikini At Almost 7 Months Pregnant In Bathroom Video

The Spanish yoga instructor showed off her pregnancy workout moves in a strapless bikini.

Hilaria Baldwin proudly put her pregnancy curves on display in a new video shared to Instagram over the weekend. The stunning Spanish yoga instructor, who’s currently expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, gave her 758,000 fans a look at how she’s continuing to workout while pregnant as she exercised in her bathroom in a strapless bikini.

The 36-year-old star appeared to film herself using her phone’s self-timer feature as she took on a number of more moderate exercises, including lunges and a forward fold.

Hilaria proudly showed off her natural beauty in the short clip, which showed her as she used her bathroom cabinet to help her get a little lower in her lunges. She seemingly wore to no makeup and had her long brunette hair tied up while she put her bare baby bump on full display.

She also sweetly cradled her growing as she took on a sumo squat.

Hilaria wowed in her two-piece for the low impact exercise session. The expectant mom stunned in the black and white strapless swim look, which she revealed in the caption was from designer Tory Burch.

It featured a strapless bandeau-style top that stretched around her chest. She paired that with matching bikini bottoms in the exact same print that perfectly framed her pregnant belly and sat low underneath her middle.

In the caption, Hilaria confirmed that she was coming up to the seventh month in her pregnancy as she told fans that she was trying to keep herself moving with some “gentle workouts.”

She added that she was “embracing the curves” and told her fans that keeping active helps her to keep feeling “strong.” The star also explained that exercise helps to keep her circulation going and noted that she recovers quicker by remaining active during her pregnancies.

Plenty of Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section, including the 30 Rock actor himself who left a sweet message for his wife of around eight years.

“It never changes. 1 baby. 2, 3, 4 babies. Five. You are a wonder,” Alec wrote.

“You are the prettiest pregnant woman I have ever seen!” a fan commented.

“You are in great shape, you look beautiful,” another comment read with four red heart emoji.

The video has received more than 31,900 likes and has been viewed over 331,000 times.

The star has been very open with fans about her pregnancy after previously suffering two miscarriages in the same year. Hilaria spoke about her most recent miscarriage on social media back in November after she and Alec sadly lost their baby four months into the pregnancy.

Hilaria and Alec already have four children together. The couple, who married in 2012, are parents to 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, 2-year-old Romeo.