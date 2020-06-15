Nicole Thorne Looks Smoking Hot In Semi-Sheer White Mesh Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a recent post, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked semi-sheer white mesh lingerie. The photos were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

In the first snap, Nicole was crouched down in a corner of her space indoors, hardwood floor beneath her feet and a rug positioned just behind her.

Nicole showed off her tantalizing curves in a bra that was almost entirely see-through, as it was crafted from a white mesh material. The bra itself had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that stretched across Nicole’s ample assets. A hint of cleavage was visible over the neckline of the bra, and the outlines of her breasts were clearly visible through the fabric itself. Two thin straps stretched over her shoulders, adding a bit of support, and the photo was edited so that a thin white bar crossed Nicole’s chest to cover some of the NSFW elements.

Nicole paired the scandalous bra with simple white underwear and a pair of pointed-toe white boots with chunky heels. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her sun-kissed skin in soft waves.

Nicole switched up her position slightly for the second snap, sitting down on the floor rather than crouching. She had one leg extended to the side while the other was folded beneath her. The high-cut sides of her lingerie bottoms elongated her legs and drew attention to her slim waist, and plenty of her toned stomach was on display in the ensemble.

Nicole kept her beauty look simple, accentuating her eyes with bold brows and opting for what looked like a neutral hue on her plump lips. While she rocked a seductive facial expression in the first snap, in the second, she had a huge smile on her face as she tucked a strand of hair behind her ear.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 21,200 likes within nine hours, as well as 253 comments from her eager fans.

“Sexy AND cute, what a duo,” one fan wrote.

“Wow, you should smile more often!” another follower commented, captivated by the second snap in the series.

“What a stunning woman,” one fan added, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“White looks amazing on you,” another fan said, loving the crisp hue against Nicole’s sun-kissed skin.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a sexy update in which she promoted a men’s grooming tool. In some of the snaps, she rocked a branded black sports bra and tiny black booty shorts, while in others, she tantalized her followers by stripping off her sports bra to showcase her cleavage.