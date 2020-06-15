Rapper CupcakKe Stuns In Short Gucci Dress & Sliders For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — recently took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a short long-sleeved Gucci dress that featured their signature print all over. The top half of the garment consisted of a blue, red, and white stripe design while the rest showcased their iconic brown print. She wrapped a black belt around her waist that had the designers initial embroided with silver jewels and wore sheer black tights underneath. To complete the outfit, CupcakKe opted for cream-colored sliders and accessorized with a red leather bag from the same brand. She wore her long dark curly hair down and rocked long nails with yellow polish. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow.

The 23-year-old posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head to toe by a road. CupcakKe looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and held her bag beside her by its handle.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped sitting down on a wooden bench. She rested one elbow on top of the bench and placed her hand on her hair. CupcakKe was snapped fairly side on and displayed a hint of her profile. She took one shoe off and wrapped her foot around her other leg.

In the final two frames, she was caught in the same location. CupcakKe was captured in natural lighting and boasted her flawless skin complexion.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 18,100 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“CupcakKe, you’re the reason I love women,” one user wrote.

“UGH SO GORGEOUS OH MY GOD,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Girl you are always stunning as usual. I love you and your music videos!!!” remarked a third fan.

“You just keep getting prettier and prettier, ily,” a fourth admirer commented.

CupcakKe is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a black over-the-shoulder dress that displayed the various tattoos inked on her chest. CupcakKe paired the outfit with lace-up Burberry sneakers that had their signature pattern all over and a bag with the same print. She accessorized with dangling earrings and styled her long dark hair in braids.