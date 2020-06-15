Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Checking Out Malibu Summer Rental That Costs More Than $70K Per Month

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted on Sunday shopping for a summer house to rent in Malibu, California, The Daily Mail reported. The pair have previously been quarantined together in Miami, Florida.

J-Lo and A-Rod were spotted in matching outfits as they checked out the pricey pad. The couple was casually dressed, wearing head-to-toe black with white sneakers. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer was wearing shiny black leggings with a black crop top and white The Kooples kicks. The former Yankee wore a black T-shirt with black sweatpants. Both had on sunglasses.

The couple was reportedly checking out summer rentals in Malibu, California. Located a short distance away from Los Angeles, the beach community is popular with celebrities. The property Lopez and Rodriguez viewed was estimated to cost over $70,000 a month.

Not too many details of the rental were released, but the property needs to be rather large to fit the entire Lopez-Rodriguez clan. The couple each have two kids from previous relationships. Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 12, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Rodriguez has Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple gained a new addition to their blended family when they adopted a Goldendoodle puppy last week. The Wedding Planner actress took to Instagram to show off their new pup to the world. The video showed son, Max, playing with the active puppy. The caption asked for help with a name and provided the options of Tyson or Yankee. The latter was most likely a nod to Rodriguez’s long career with the New York baseball team. The former shortstop played with the “Bronx Bombers” for 12 seasons. This puppy will join Rodriguez’s older dog named Lady.

Don’t expect a wedding at the summer rental. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shared last month that the couple was forced to put their nuptials on hold due to the current worldwide pandemic.

“Nobody knows because, really, there’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing on one level,” the star told Today co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, last month.

The actress was admittedly “heartbroken” over the delay.

This new pad came when the World of Dance judge told the outlet that she hoped to take some time off. The actress, singer, and dancer has had a busy few months with television shows and a hit Super Bowl half-time appearance. Lopez told Today that she “had a lot of plans” for the summer.