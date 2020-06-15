Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Beautiful Bronze Body In Curve-Hugging Dress On Instagram

Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her bombshell body in a curve-hugging dress on Instagram. The hot new photo was added to her feed less than an hour ago, and the Aussie-born babe’s 842,000 fans have gone wild over it.

The sizzling new upload consisted of two images that saw the model in the same green dress. A geotag in the post indicated that the shots were snapped in the Gold Coast of Australia, though Tarsha did not share any other specific details. The first photo captured the model in bed, posed in profile. The room was decorated with a fireplace, a wall with wood paneling, and a small set of windows overlooking the outdoors.

Tarsha situated herself on the top of a crisp white duvet cover that had pillows to match. The babe knelt on the piece of furniture with her body facing forward. She turned her head to the camera and extended her right arm toward the lens as if she was trying to grab the photographer. Tarsha rested her opposite arm on her knee. The second image captured her posing the same way, but that time, she closed her eyes. The Aussie babe rested her derriere on her feet and flaunted her gorgeous curves in a green dress.

Only the lower half of the social media star’s dress could be seen because of the way that her arm was positioned. The piece was primarily green but it also had some navy hues. It fit tightly on her booty and legs, accentuating her hourglass figure. The back of the garment had a triangular cut that dipped almost to her derriere and teased a generous view of her bronzed back and shoulders. The piece also had a daringly high cut that exposed her toned stems in their entirety.

Tarsha added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her outfit, which provided the perfect amount of bling. She pulled her honey-dyed tresses halfway back in a flirty ponytail while equal amounts of hair fell on both of her shoulders. The babe rocked her typical application of glam that appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In her caption, she mentioned something was a “couple of nights away” but did not go into further detail. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s amassed over 15,000 likes and 180-plus comments.

“Omg favourite photo of u wow,” one fan raved alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Well this is bloody gorgeous,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Where’s ur dress from gorgeous?” another follower asked.