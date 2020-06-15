Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Shows Off Busty Chest In Daring Outfit In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra posted a new photo set to the popular social media platform on Sunday, June 14. The photos were taken in what appeared to be a hotel room or lobby.

For the photo shoot, the model wore a daring jumpsuit that clung to her curves and gave viewers an eyeful of her busty chest. The black outfit consisted of a halter-style top with spaghetti straps secured behind the model’s neck. The cut dipped low on her chest, exposing her ample cleavage and leaving plenty of side boob on display as well. The bodice included cut outs along the waist, teasing a bit of the model’s skin along her narrow tummy. The material clung to Pamela’s shapely backside and thighs, contouring to her enviable curves.

The model added a bracelet and silver pendant necklace for accessorizes while showing off her recently manicured white nails. The photo cut off at Pamela’s knees, keeping her shoes hidden from view. Pamela completed the look with her long, brunette tresses worn straightened and loose flowing from a part down the middle of her head. She appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips.

Both photos were taken in the same position as Pamela posed in a yellow arm chair with a black marble table positioned in front of her body. A glass door led off into a hallway and room in the background, which featured an elaborately designed carpet in shades of bright yellow, blue, and white.

In the first photo, Pamela sat with her body turned slightly to the side, showing off a bit of her curvy booty and side boob. She rested one arm on the chair and the other between her legs while gazing unsmiling towards the camera. Half of her hair was pushed back off her shoulders to flow down her back while the other half hung down her chest. In the second photo, Pamela maintained the same position but flashed her signature bright-white smile for her fans.

In the caption of the photo set, Pamela asked her 3.8 million followers which snap they liked better and wished them all a great Sunday. She added a red lips emoji for emphasis. The model also tagged her location as Zurich, Switzerland, using the geolocation feature of the social media app.

The post earned nearly 55,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“They are both stunning, but your smile lights up the room!!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.