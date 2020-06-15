Ashley Graham Shows Off Beautiful Body On Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

The images were shot by her husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley Graham showed off her beautiful body on the cover of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in a stunning photoshoot taken by her husband Justin Ervin. The images were captured during the COVID-19 quarantine and appeared to show a different side of the supermodel, one that seemed to depict a silent strength in the face of difficult times.

In the first image, which was also the magazine’s cover, Ashley looked directly at her husband’s camera. Her lips were slightly parted. Her brown hair was brushed over to one side and fell slightly over her right shoulder in a casual manner. Ashley wore a white button-down shirt for the photo. It appeared not to be fastened closed but instead, tied underneath her breasts. It revealed her cleavage. She appeared to have black shorts on in the image. Behind her, grasslands quietly enveloped the stunning brunette.

The photos were reportedly taken near Ashley’s childhood home in Nebraska. The story, according to the publication, shared moments of personal insight into the media personality. In the feature, she also penned a letter to her first child with Justin, son Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020.

The model was seen in a subsequent photo spread lying on her side in a field. Ashley wore a white, button-down dress with thick straps. The garment was unbuttoned at its top. It fell down past her waist and hips and ended just above her knees. The fit of the dress hugged Ashley’s every curve. The brand of the dress, according to the publication, was Good American, which is a clothing line created by reality star Khloe Kardashian and her business partner Emma Grede.

In the caption of the snaps, Justin explained he felt it was an honor not only to be able to shoot his wife for Harper’s Bazaar but also to be able to capture her inner beauty. The photographer spoke of the things he wanted to depict in the photo spread. These were strength, unity, oneness, togetherness, family, and love.

Fans of the model and her family thought the images truly captured Justin’s overall vision. They shared their feelings in the caption of the share.

“Beautiful Andrew Wyeth vibes! We have that painting hanging in our house,” said one follower.

Justin’s inspiration was seemingly the 1948 artwork created of a young woman seen from behind wearing a pink dress and lying in a grassy field, titled Christina’s World.

“Oh my God the way you capture her!” remarked a second fan.

“Congratulations Justin!!! The love just shines through those beautiful images!!! So happy for you and your amazing family!” stated a third follower on Instagram.