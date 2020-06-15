Ariana Biermann Stuns In A White String Bikini While Cuddling With Her Dog

The 18-year-old reality star cuddled with her husky in a string bikini.

Don’t Be Tardy reality star Ariana Biermann sizzled in a series of new bikini shots shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The daughter of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister to Brielle Biermann rocked a skimpy white two-piece in the gorgeous photos which showed her smiling and laughing as she cuddled with a dog.

The upload, which Ariana shared with her 614,000 followers on Sunday (June 14), showed the 18-year-old as she laid back in a white two-piece on a white sofa while the dog climbed all over her. The dog appeared to be her sister Brielle’s husky named Veil.

The teenager proudly revealed her glowing tan as she enjoyed a bonding session with the pup. She rocked a white two-piece from her mom’s recently launched swimwear line, Salty K, as she tagged the brand’s official account in her upload.

In the first photo, Veil rested on Ariana’s torso as she let out a big laugh with her head tilted back and her eyes closed. Her long, brunette hair was down and draped over the cushions behind her.

In the second snap, the Bravo reality star — who previously shared a photo of herself as she posed in a black bikini back in April — smiled sweetly at the dog while she gave him a stroke.

Another picture showed Veil when he looked directly towards the camera as he played with Ariana. The two continued to bond in the fourth and final snap in the multi-photo upload.

In all four snaps, Ariana rocked a pretty skimpy white string bikini that showed off her toned figure.

She sported a triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around the back of her neck and around her torso to show off her flat tummy.

She kept things matching on her bottom half with a pair of skimpy white bottoms. They also featured thin strings, which the reality star tied into bows on her hips.

Plenty of fans commented on the bikini upload.

“Oh my gahhh so cute,” one person said.

“You’re seriously the prettiest!!!!” another Instagram user wrote alongside two face emoji with stars for eyes.

“You’re so beautiful and ur doggie is the cutest,” another comment read with a heart emoji.

Ariana’s latest bikini photo set has received more than 28,000 likes in 14 hours, but this is far from the only time the star has showed some skin in her swimwear.

Earlier this month, she rocked a skimpy white two-piece in the swimming pool and filmed herself with her phone’s timer feature as she posed in her swimwear. Ariana proudly showed off her fit bikini body while she got hip deep in the water.