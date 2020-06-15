YouTube Star Saffron Barker Stuns Followers In Short Low-Cut White Garment

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and wowed followers with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a low-cut white garment that fell above her knees. The item of clothing looked to be a blazer jacket with a tight corset-style detailing around the waist. Underneath, Barker appeared to be wearing shorts of the same color. The outfit helped display her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant. She opted for wedge heels and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. The blond beauty styled her long wavy hair down with a middle part. For her makeup application, Barker seemingly wore a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

In the image, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, was captured by the main road. Barker, who is from the United Kingdom, appeared to have been snapped overseas and posed in front of a clear blue sky and a number of palm trees. She parted her legs and spread her arms out beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and had been caught in natural lighting.

In the tags, Barker credited In The Style for her outfit.

For her caption, she announced that she will be revealing something on Wednesday.

In the span of 20 minutes, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“OMG how r u so pretty,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you look incredible!” another devotee shared.

“MY IDOL IS BEAUTIFUL,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You are the most gorgeous person ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, last week, she shared a snapshot of herself on the beach in Miami. She teased followers that the reason for the photoshoot from that trip would be revealed soon, which could link to this morning’s update.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barker enjoyed the sunny weather in a low-cut white top paired with matching shorts. She sported her long wavy blond hair down and accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, hoop earrings, rings, and yellow cat-eye sunglasses. Barker raised her head to the right and showcased her side profile, which highlighted her strong jawline and cheekbones. She closed her eyes and showed off her tan.